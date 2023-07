ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. It took place in northeast Albuquerque.

Officers got a report of a shooting around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon near Paisano Street and Zia Road just north of I-40. At the scene, authorities said they found two victims.

One was dead, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.