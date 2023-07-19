ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Extreme summer heat is forcing the city of Albuquerque to shift landfill and waste collection hours. The city’s Solid Waste Management Department announced that starting Friday, July 21, the open hours at the Cerro Colorado Landfill and waste collection pick up will shift two hours earlier.

The Cerro Colorado Landfill will now open at 5 a.m. and will close at 3 p.m. No customers will be allowed in after 3 p.m. The hours at Eagle Rock, Don Reservoir, and Montessa Park convenience centers are not affected.

Drivers for waste collection will come in two hours earlier. The department is recommending that anyone who has their waste or recycling picked up first thing in the morning set those items out the night before. The changes will last until August 20.