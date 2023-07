ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With those hot temps sticking around, there are several locations in Albuquerque offering shelter for those who need it.

The city’s Family and Community Services Department posted a list online.

They said people will be able to find water, sunscreen, and air conditioning at a number of locations around the city.

It includes the American Indian Center on Texas Street, First Nations Zuni Clinic on Zuni Road, and Hopeworks on 3rd Street.