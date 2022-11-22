ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homeless shelter in northeast Albuquerque is providing an early thanksgiving meal for the homeless. The Rock at Noonday homeless shelter, along with Steel Bridge hosted their annual event Tuesday.

The groups are providing food to the homeless as well as other daily necessities for the winter months. Officials are asking for things like gloves, blankets, jackets, scarves or anything to help people stay warm. Wednesday at the Albuquerque Convention Center, Joy Junction will host their own Thanksgiving meal handout for the homeless.