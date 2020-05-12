Albuquerque sewage treatment plant gets $15M new odor control technology

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority unveiled more than $15 million in new odor control technology at the Southside Water Reclamation Plant in the South Valley this month. The plant treats all sewage produced in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

The project is just part of a 10-year, $250 million plant remodel that is more than halfway complete. The project includes four low-profile aluminum dome covers that are about 60 feet in diameter and are designed to contain odors from the plant’s primary clarifier tanks.

The covers were assembled onsite and took two hours each to be lifted into place. The ABCWUA says they are combined with ventilation and filtration systems that will neutralize odors using naturally occuring microorganisms.

Construction on the new systems started in November 2018 and the first dome cover was placed in January 2019. Additional construction will take place over the next 15 months so that only one clarifier will be out of service at a time.

