ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial bank robber has been sentenced to six years in prison for a string of robberies between fall of 2021 and spring of 2022. The 29-year-old Evan Lemmon will also have to pay nearly $25,000 in restitution.

According to allegations made against Lemmon in a federal complaint, Lemmon robbed several Albuquerque banks, at times threatening the tellers with a gun. Albuquerque Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were able to track down a vehicle Lemmon used. And at Lemmon’s home, they found a hats that matched those used in the bank robberies and an apparent draft note that said “I HAVE A GUN GIVE M” the U.S. Department of Justice says.

After facing charges in federal court, Lemmon pled guilty to nine counts of bank robbery. He received a sentence of six years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.