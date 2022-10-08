ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A fall celebration took place Saturday. Seniors were visited by farm animals for the special occasion.

With some fuzzy friends, the residents at Watermark Cherry Hills Senior Living Community were supposed to have the “It’s a Zoo Out There” festival outside, but the weather slightly adjusted their plans.

Milligan’s Ranch, which is based in Edgewood, brought in some animals to visit the seniors. Animals included baby goats, a pig, ducks, and cows.

“I think it’s pretty important that they get a chance to do something different now and again. It was a good little something to unify everybody, let everybody come out and have a good time,” said Mario Romero.

Food and drinks were served at the event.