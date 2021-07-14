Albuquerque Senior Affairs offering volunteer opportunities for older adults

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – AmeriCorps Seniors is a suite of national volunteer programs for Americans 55 years and older. These three federally funded programs each take a different approach to improving lives and fostering civic engagement. Community Volunteer Engagement Manager Maria Requa spoke about what these programs offer.

Foster Grandparents, Senior Companions, and RSVP are all volunteer opportunities for older adults who are looking to get involved in the community. More information on volunteer opportunities for adults over 55 is available on the city of Albuquerque’s website.