ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Department of Senior Affairs will host a series of Medicare Fairs to help people prepare for the upcoming Medicare Open Enrollment Period.

The first fair will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at North Domingo Baca Multigenerational from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be an opportunity for Albuquerque residents to learn about Medicare eligibility, enrollment, and other affordable options. Attendees will be able to visit with experts and enter to win door prizes.

Other fairs happening:

Wednesday, Oct. 25 : North Valley Senior Center, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

: North Valley Senior Center, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8: Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Manzano Mesa Multigenerational Center, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21: Los Volcanes Senior Center, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Medicare’s open enrollment starts on Oct. 15 and runs until Dec. 7, 2023.