Albuquerque sees very high juniper pollen count on Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque’s Daily Air Quality Report indicates that the juniper pollen count on Thursday is very high. On the eastside of the city, the juniper pollen count is 1608 compared to on the westside which has a count of 1351.

Additionally, Albuquerque’s Air Quality Index shows an elm pollen count of 745 on the eastside and 135 on the westside indicating high levels. According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology, pollen counts are based on the measurement of the number of grains per pollen in a cubic meter of the air.

The National Weather Service reports strong west to northwest winds will develop Thursday afternoon. A wind advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday in the Central Highlands, Northeast highlands, Quay County, Curry County, Roosevelt County, De Baca County, Eastern San Miguel County, and Guadalupe County.