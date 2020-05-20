Albuquerque sees spike in 311 calls, graffiti

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Along with a continued spike in 311 calls, the City of Albuquerque says crews are responding to a lot more graffiti. They’ve already gotten more than 1,000 reports for graffiti this month. That’s about a 25% increase. The city says much of the spike has been on the central corridor.

The mayor attributes the spike, in part, to kids being out of school early this year and most businesses being closed down. “I think the message to graffiti folks is, you’re wasting your time because it’s going to be gone in a couple of days, so you know… it’s not worth it,” said Mayor Tim Keller. Out of the 1,000 reports this month, the city says about 20 are still waiting to be cleaned up.

