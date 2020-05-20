Albuquerque sees spike in 311 calls, graffiti

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Along with a continued spike in 311 calls, the City of Albuquerque says crews are responding to a lot more graffiti. They’ve already gotten more than 1,000 reports for graffiti this month. That’s about a 25% increase. The city says much of the spike has been on the central corridor.
The mayor attributes the spike, in part, to kids being out of school early this year and most businesses being closed down. “I think the message to graffiti folks is, you’re wasting your time because it’s going to be gone in a couple of days, so you know… it’s not worth it,” said Mayor Tim Keller. Out of the 1,000 reports this month, the city says about 20 are still waiting to be cleaned up.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites