**EDITOR’S NOTE: The video attached to this depicts violence.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A video shows what led to an Albuquerque Metro Security officer being charged with aggravated battery.

Christopher Romero and fellow Metro Security Officer Austin Manns responded to an erratic person’s call at the Alvarado Transit Center.

They found Margo Deliah there; Romero told her to leave. She began to walk away, and the video showed Romero pulling out his baton and reportedly hitting her three times.

Manns called Albuquerque Police to investigate the use of force. Romero was charged with aggravated battery. He made his first appearance Friday, and the judge released him until his next hearing scheduled for July 5.