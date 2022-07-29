ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids in Albuquerque have new outfits for the upcoming school year thanks to a group of community members. The Group of Seamstresses made almost 150 outfits for kindergarten and 1st-grade students in the Albuquerque Public School Title One McKinney-Vento Homeless Program. Those kids are either homeless or in a transitional living situation.

Friday, program officials were at Nob Hill Fabrics to see and pick up the clothes. Officials say it is nice to have something to get students excited about school. “You know every kid wants to look good going back to school and feeling their best. And these ladies made a ton of garments and we’ll probably be able to outfit 2 full classrooms. Along with that, they collected books, socks, underwear, and stuff to go with the outfits,” said Joey Wilson, McKinney-Vento Homeless Program.

They hope to have the clothes to the students by the first day of school on August 10.