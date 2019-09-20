Albuquerque schools participate in climate change walkout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of students across Albuquerque walked out of school Friday protesting climate change.

Officials say over 20 Albuquerque schools took part in the youth-led event. The walk-out is part of an urgent call to action on addressing the climate change crisis.

The walk-out took place at Robinson Park where Mayor Tim Keller and other local leaders also made appearances. Friday’s local demonstration was part of a much larger global walk-out.

At last count, there were close to 5,000 events in some 140 countries.

