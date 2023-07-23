ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the new school year just around the corner, Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) is preparing to get classrooms ready for students. This, especially, includes making sure those classrooms are cooled down in this heat.

APS students return in a little over a week, and according to officials, this heat is proving to be more challenging than expected as they make sure classrooms aren’t too hot for students as they learn.

According to APS Executive Director of Operations John Dufay, they are working to make sure all HVAC systems are up and running. If they aren’t, they have crews making daily repairs.

With over 25,000 units across APS, it can be tough, especially in a heat wave like the one New Mexico has been seeing.

“I think the biggest challenge we’ve got right now is we are walking through every classroom in the district to make sure the air conditioners are working. This heat wave has really got me nervous. I would like to see it break because we come back in just a couple weeks, and it’s going to be tough if it’s staying this hot,” said Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Scott Elder.

The school system added all ACs across the district have been checked and are looked at often to make sure they are up to par. With the systems expected to work overtime in this heat, APS has ordered additional parts to stock their trucks as the school year starts early this year.

APS mentioned supply chain issues are affecting them with some parts backlogged. However, they have crews and contractors out six days a week, even now, before school starts, making repairs.

While APS officials said all schools have working ACs, they are putting brand new equipment at 88 schools in the district.