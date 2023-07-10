ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s less than a month away until Albuquerque Public Schools welcome students and staff back to the classroom. However, the district still needs hundreds of educators and staff to fill over 800 positions.

APS Communications Executive Director Monica Armenta said that number is “on par” with what they expected.

“This is usually where we find the employment picture to be at this time before a school year,” said Armenta. While the district is seeking to fill positions across the board, Armenta said four categories are in most need. “Where we are this year is very similar to where we have been in previous years as far as the greatest need, special education teachers, educational assistants, custodians, bus drivers.”

This school year, APS said there are 196 open special education teaching jobs. That’s about 70 more than what the district said they needed in August 2022.

One Albuquerque parent, who didn’t want to go on camera, said the lack of special education teachers prompted her to take her kids out of APS classrooms into homeschooling during COVID.

“My kids are both autistic, so I am like, ‘Where is that going to leave him if there are not enough teachers?’ I just don’t want them to get lost in the shuffle and not have the attention and education that they need because there are just too many students and not enough teachers.”

Hoping to ease parents’ concerns, Armenta said the district is working to ensure staff will be ready to meet their student’s needs come August.

“Where there are shortages, we have people that pitch in. We have administrators that go into classrooms until a teacher could be hired for the year, you have very concerned and committed people here who will do what they can to make sure that the kids get what they need,” Armenta said.

APS is also looking to fill over 100 regular teaching positions. That number is typically one of the most “influx” metrics throughout the school year. APS is holding a job fair Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center at Louisiana and Comanche.