ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For some, a pair of socks might not mean a lot, but the little tubes of cloth serve an important purpose. The Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) will be holding a sock drive this October to help those in need.

“Socktober” is an event created to help people in the community who might need socks. APS will be participating in the drive, and they’re asking the public to donate what they can.

The school district said New Mexicans can help in three ways: donating money, purchasing socks for the drive, or spreading information about the drive to others.

The event will ensure that students can stay warm and safe through colder weather, the district said. Donations can be made through Amazon or the APS Education Foundation.