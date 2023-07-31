ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) and a teacher’s union have reached a tentative agreement to give staff a boost. They hope it will encourage more teachers to come to the metro.

“It’s a big deal in terms of showing that our district is invested in their teachers, their education, and their students,” said Albuquerque Teacher Federation Executive Vice President Sean Thomas.

APS and the union worked together to craft a new deal this summer. The two-year agreement comes with a pay raise for teachers, counselors, nurses, and other staff. If it passes, a teacher making $70,000 a year would see a $4,200 increase.

“I think one of the things that we know is that we pay for what we value. I see it as an investment in educators to ensure that we have people that are still attracted to this profession,” said Thomas.

Thomas added the goal is not just to attract new teachers but retain the ones they currently have, which pay raises are a critical part of. Thomas agrees this deal could help.

“Experience goes a long way with teachers. The idea of having expert teachers in those classrooms with those students, and you need those older teachers to mentor the new teachers that are coming in,” mentioned Thomas.

With the new extended school days this year, the deal also includes stipends for staff members who supervise students before and after the longer school day. Also, for the first time in years, coaches will see a stipend.

“Coaches got a raise which is really important for us to attract and retain. We don’t want to lose those to neighboring school districts,” said Thomas.

The deal isn’t a go yet. The union and the APS Board of Education are voting on it this week.

Even though Thomas would like to see more funding for teachers and educational programs, he believes this agreement is a start.

“Is it what I wanted? No. Is it a step in the right direction to where I would like to be? Absolutely,” said Thomas.

The union and the APS board are both set to vote on this by Wednesday.