Albuquerque school receives ‘Green Ribbon Schools’ award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque school is being recognized for its efforts to go green. Coyote Willow Family School is one of 39 schools to receive the U.S. Education Department’s Green Ribbon Schools award. The award goes to schools that reduce their footprint, improve health and wellness and offer good environmental education. It was the only school in the state to get the honor. Among programs, it was highlighted for is the Bosque Conservation Project where seventh-graders work to save trees damaged by beavers. The school itself is also green, achieving a silver ranking from the Environment Department.

