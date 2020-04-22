Albuquerque school receives ‘Green Ribbon Schools’ award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It will mark one month on April 23, since the governor announced the stay-at-home order and some New Mexicans have been a little lax with complying with the rules. A handful of people around town admitted they've been seeing some of their close friends and family members weekly, even though it's strongly discouraged.

"We try to see a very select and small group of friends in like outdoor situations so they join us on walks perhaps and stuff like that," said Carlos Menchaca.