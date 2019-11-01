Albuquerque school launches ‘Walking School Bus’ program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Local elementary students are getting some extra help on their way to school in the mornings.

On Friday, the city launched the Walking School Bus program. It’s an initiative where parents and officials will pick up a group of students and walk them to school.

The Walking School Bus is taking place at Whittier Elementary every Friday but soon they hope to be doing it every day in an effort to increase attendance and get kids to school on time.

“Awareness that we have kids that live with grandparents and a lot of parents have very young children at home and sometimes it’s hard to get them to school and we don’t have a bus in the neighborhood,” said transformation coach Maureen Torrez.

The city is supporting the program and providing designated walkers with backpacks and vests.