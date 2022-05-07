ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The students at the Albuquerque School of Excellence held a festival Saturday to show their appreciation for cultures around the world. The Language and Culture Festival was held Saturday morning in the school’s gym.

They decorated the halls of the charter school with displays about countries across the globe. “It’s a wonderful program to kind of unite everybody in the community, it was for everyone to come out and partake,” said Cynthia Wagner, a music educator from the Albuquerque School of Excellence. “The students here were singing songs from around the world and doing dances from around the world.”

The dances were accompanied by Albuquerque’s own Frank Leto and the Pandemonium Band. Then there was the students’ favorite part – sampling food from different countries.