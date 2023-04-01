ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the pandemic took its toll, a beloved city scavenger hunt is back. The Map of Enchantment scavenger hunt returned Saturday.

“It’s super fun to just explore the city. There’s so much that we don’t know, and we’ve grown up here,” said one family that attended.

Across the Downtown area, people came to take part in a fun way to ring in the spring season.

“We’re just trying to get people out, you know, getting their steps and getting some exercise while also appreciating public art that our city has to offer,” said CABQ Community Services Division Manager Cristin Chavez-Smith.

The scavenger hunt began back in 2019, put together by the city with Albuquerque teens in mind. They began in 2019 but when the pandemic rolled around, they had to come to a stop.

“It’s been a long time coming, we were so excited to do it back in 2019, the pandemic, you know, ruin that for us,” said Chavez-Smith.

On Saturday, it came back. A total of 7 locations were scattered across the downtown area, all highlighting local art.

“There are a variety of different pieces. We have some sculptures that are featured, big murals. They’re all located downtown,” said Chavez-Smith

Community members said it’s a great way to get the kids out and see the city in a new way.

“Just gives everybody an opportunity to get out and explore the city and see places that you might not normally get out and visit,” said another family.

If you missed the event, the city said they will hold another scavenger hunt soon. They’re hoping to highlight a different part of the city next time around.