ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has been relying on a real-time computer network to monitor electricity, gas, and water. Now, they’re saying the system has saved hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The Balanced Resource Acquisition and Information Network (B.R.A.I.N.) links together city facilities and provides real-time notices if there are issues with things like water or electricity. The system was unveiled a little over a year ago as part of the push to bring more energy efficiency to local government.

“We have to have data to justify our needs,” Saif Ismail, the manager of the city’s Energy and Sustainability Division, said in a press release. “We used to use excel spreadsheets, and a lot of it was guesswork or from annual reports. That didn’t help much. With the B.R.A.I.N., we see it all in real time.”

By providing real-time updates when there are issues with city lights or broken air conditioners, B.R.A.I.N. can save the city money. Officials estimate it saved $355,000 in the first year.

The city is actively looking for more ways to implement B.R.A.I.N. across the city. As more systems are connected, the city expects to save even more cash in future years.