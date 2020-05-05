Albuquerque, Santa Fe recognized as top cities for filmmakers

Live Now
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque and Santa Fe are being recognized as top cities for film makers.

The site MovieMaker is naming Albuquerque as the top city for filmmakers and Santa Fe comes in third on the list for small cities. The Santa Fe Independent Film Festival also made the list for “Top 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee in 2020“.

The festivals that made the list are said to provide the best possible return for movie makers. This year’s film festival is scheduled for October 14 through 18.

