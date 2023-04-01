ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday morning, police said a crash happened in the northeast part of Albuquerque. A person died as a result.
According to Albuquerque police, a vehicle crashed around 5 a.m. on Tramway Boulevard NE, north of Comanche Road NE. They claimed the vehicle went off the road and hit a light pole and traffic box.
Story continues below:
The vehicle rolled, and an occupant was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Officers are investigating and trying to figure out if speed or drinking was involved.