ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local robotics team, Enigma robotics, is headed to the world championships in Houston. The team made up of homeschoolers and public school students from around Albuquerque, has eight members ages 12 to 18.

They will compete in the world championships in Houston next week competing against more than 160 teams They created a robot they named “Darth Freighter” which picks up cubes and balls quickly and efficiently.

The team has to pay for all its materials and travel. They will be holding a raffle to help pay for their expenses.