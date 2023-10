ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who is charged in a road rage case near UNM will begin his trial this week.

Police claimed, that in February, 19-year-old Andres Martinez got upset at another driver near MLK and University when the driver slammed on his brakes. Martinez reportedly got out of his vehicle and threatened to “jack his car.”

Officials said Martinez hit the driver in the face with a gun. Martinez is charged with aggravated battery and attempted robbery.