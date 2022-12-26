ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Dec. 27, 2022, the Solid Waste Management Department, Parks and Recreation, and PNM will recycle real Christmas trees for free at three separate locations in Albuquerque. Artificial trees are not accepted.

PNM Vegetation Management crews and staff from Parks and Recreation will grind the trees into mulch chips which will then be available to residents for free to use for landscapes.

The trees can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, through Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the following locations:

Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros SE

Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock NE

Ladera Golf Course, 3401 Ladera Dr NW

Those dropping off trees are asked to remove all bags, tree stands, decorations, and lights before dropping them off to be mulched. There is also a limit of five trees per resident, and no commercial customers are allowed.

Residents of Rio Rancho and Sandoval County can also take advantage of holiday Christmas tree recycling from December 27 through January 8, 2023. Trees will be recycled and turned into mulch. Trees can be brought to the following locations:

Rio Rancho Sports Complex, 3501 High Resort Blvd (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Sandoval County Landfill, 2708 Iris Rd.

Those dropping off the trees are also asked to remove the lights, tree spikes, tinsel, decorations and tree stands. Free mulch will be available at the Rio Rancho Sports Complex only on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.