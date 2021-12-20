Albuquerque, Rio Rancho provide Christmas tree recycling

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Dec. 27, 2021, the Solid Waste Management Department, Parks and Recreation, and PNM will be offering recycling for real Christmas trees for free at three separate locations in Albuquerque. Artificial trees are not accepted.

PNM Vegetation Management crews and staff from Parks and Recreation will grind the trees into mulch chips which will then be available to residents for free while supplies last. Trees can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at the following locations:

Montessa Park Convenience Center, 3512 Los Picaros SE, (505) 768-3930

Eagle Rock Convenience Center, 6301 Eagle Rock NE, (505) 768-3925

Ladera Golf Course, 3401 Ladera Dr. NW, (505) 836-4449

Those dropping off trees are asked to remove all bags, tree stands, decorations, and lights before dropping them off to be mulched. There is a limit of five trees per resident and no commercial customers are allowed.

Additionally, the City of Albuquerque is accepting donations to benefit the Animal Welfare Department at the Eagle Rock Convenience Center location. A list of items can be found on the department’s Amazon Wish List. For more information on tree recycling, visit cabq.gov/solidwaste/our-department/events/treecycling or call 311.

Rio Rancho

Residents of Rio Rancho and Sandoval County can take advantage of holiday Christmas tree recycling from January 1 through January 15, 2022. Those planning to use this service are also asked to remove all decorations, stands, tree spikes, and tinsel.

Trees can be brought to: