ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Car lovers who are in need of a job are in luck. This weekend the City of Albuquerque is hosting its second annual ABQ Rides car show and hiring fair.

The event is Saturday, August 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Montano Park and Ride facility located at 2nd St. and Montaño Rd. All types of vehicles are welcome and registration is free. This is a chance for their bus drivers and mechanics to share with the community their passion for cars while hopefully growing their staff to better serve the community.

For more information or for the job listed visit cabq.gov/transitjobs.