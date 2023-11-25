ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A northwest Albuquerque restaurant woke up to major destruction and vandalism on Thanksgiving morning.

An employee at the Applebee’s near Coors and Montaño Plaza claimed someone broke in and destroyed new televisions, cash registers, broke glass on the fridge, and even threw alcohol in their deep fryer.

Almost every window and door was smashed in. The store had just finished up their new renovations one week ago.

KRQE reached out to APD about the incident but did not hear back.