Albuquerque restaurant owner hopes to find owner of mystery photo album

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of a popular lunch spot says one of her customers found a photo album in the parking lot, and it’s filled with photos of one family’s baby who passed nearly 30 years ago.

Jan Barringer, the owner of the Cheese and Coffee’s downtown location, has a lot of returning customers, but last week, one returned with a photo album.

“They just found it in the parking lot, brought it in, and asked if I knew whose it was,” she said. “It looks very important and very sentimental.”

It’s filled with nothing but baby pictures from the 1980s. “Someone took some time to put them all in here, and label and put them in a nice album,” Barringer said.

She’s determined to find the family that this album belongs to, and even more so after what she learned. “I saw the article and then I saw the pictures, and just assumed that all the pictures in the album were of this little girl,” she said.

The article, laminated and placed inside the photo album, is all about a girl, Tess. It’s dated 1989 and published in the Albuquerque Tribune, by Janet Voorhees. The article says “Little Tess” died just shy of her second birthday after battling health issues since she was born.

“She was just a sweet little girl, but it was also a short life,” Barringer said.

A short life that included love from a mother, father, sister and lots of family. Barringer said being a mother herself, she knows how important these memories can be.

“I would want this back,” Barringer said.

If you know who the album might belong to, contact KRQE News 13’s Marissa Lucero at marissa.lucero@krqe.com.