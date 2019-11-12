Albuquerque restaurant makes fifth appearance on Food Network

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local restaurant is getting national attention for their slow-roasted sandwiches, not once or twice, but for the fifth time. Slow Roasted Bocadillos will make their fifth appearance on the Food Network later this week.

Now nestled into the Wells Fargo building on Lomas, the restaurant will once again appear on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives, the show that first put them on the national map after their debut six years ago. Chef Marie Yniguez says the crew is honored to get the call again.

“Now it’s Diners Drive-Ins and Dives part two and they came back to revisit us, see what new things we’re doing, where we’re at and how things are going,” said Yniguez. “It’s amazing to be chosen for that because goes to so many different shows and so many different people, so many different states and restaurants, and when you get that phone call saying hey, they want to see you again, you take it and that’s what you do.”

The restaurant, which is open Monday through Friday for breakfast and lunch, is known for its slow-roasted sandwiches. A few of the sandwiches, including the Big Dipper and Cuban Named Ruben, will be featured on a special ‘Triple D Nation’ episode of Guy Fieri’s famed show.

“Any time you come in here, it’s going to be fresh. It’s going to be prepped fresh from the top to the bottom. We get our bread from local bakeries so when you come in here, you’re basically going to have a hot sandwich. It’s going to be the best sandwich you’ve ever had,” said Yniguez. “The Cuban named Ruben is basically our two best sandwiches smashed into one, so you get the sweet, you get the savory, the vinegar, you get that moist, slow-roasted meat, it’s on point. They’re also showing the French Dip. We call it the Big Dipper, you’ve got to change it, you know, when we’re in New Mexico. We call it the Big Dipper, so it’s our slow-roasted meat, fresh green chile, caramelized onions, on a big ol’ baguette.”

Slow Roasted Bocadillos says it’s a big deal to be honored as a small business. They hope it brings positive attention to Albuquerque.

“For a small business and for Albuquerque, this is just a huge win for the whole state, so for me to get excited and be able to tell everyone, hey, we’re going to do this again, it puts a smile on your face,” said Yniguez. “It’s been a ride, but as I say, as a small business in Albuquerque, New Mexico, you take what you can get. When you can get national attention like that, doing what you love and putting your heart and soul into it so the world can see it and to see your little state, it makes people want to come here.”

The ‘Trottin’ Out the Turkey’ episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives is set to air on the Food Network this Friday at 7 p.m., according to local listings.

An Albuquerque restaurant is preparing to make their FIFTH appearance on the @FoodNetwork this week! This morning on @krqe, take a look inside Slow Roasted Bocadillos and hear from the chef on what makes this spot extra special. #KRQEmornings pic.twitter.com/yZgLJgGNFz — Jami Seymore (@JamiSeymore) November 12, 2019