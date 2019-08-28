Albuquerque restaurant gives homeless man a second chance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Second chances are sometimes hard to come by — but for one Albuquerque man, a second chance saved his life, all thanks to a local restaurant.

Wash, rinse and dry. It’s part of Jesse Hopkins’ duties at The Farmacy in Nob Hill. It’s a dirty job, but it’s a job. Just a month ago, Hopkins was living an entirely different life.

“Well, it’s kind of tough to talk about because it’s emotional, I became homeless,” sighed Hopkins, unable to finish the sentence.

Fighting back tears, Hopkins relives some of his roughest days.

“Trying to find work and trying to do things,” said Hopkins.

He eventually made his way to The Farmacy where he was looking for shelter.

“He just kind of slept on our patio a few nights in a row,” said The Farmacy chef/owner Jacob Elliot.

And instead, found help.

“It started by me just going out and giving him a cup of coffee and some food to eat,” said Elliot.

“I wasn’t expecting that at all,” said Hopkins. “I was expecting, ‘hey, you can’t sleep here, get out of here,’ but it wasn’t like that.”

After days of finding Hopkins asleep on the ground, Elliot wanted to put him back on his feet and offered him a job.

“There was something about Jesse that deserved some opportunity,” said Elliot.

After a month working here, Hopkins is now off the streets and into an apartment, which The Farmacy helped chip in for.

“It’s hard out there,” said Elliot. “So you just need to be good to people.”

Click here if you know someone suffering from homelessness for a list of local resources.