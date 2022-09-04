ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A restaurant has decided to donate some of its proceeds. Bubba’s 33 said they will be donating some of their proceeds to help a football player in Las Cruces.

The football player is suffering from a severe injury. The player is a senior linebacker for Organ Mountain Football, and his name is Abraham Romero. He collapsed on the field during a game on August 26.

Ever since collapsing, Romero has been in a medically-induced coma at El Paso Hospital. Bubba’s 33 said they’re going to give some of what they earn from sales to help pay for his medical costs.

Every purchase made through September 12 will go to the Las Cruces Booster Club which will pass it to Romero’s family.