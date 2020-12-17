Albuquerque restaurant creates GoFundMe to keep employees paid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque restaurant is turning to the community to help keep them afloat. The Farmacy located on Central in Nob Hill launched a GoFundMe page this week.

The owners say the loss of revenue has forced them to max out credit cards, skip tax payments, and take out loans to keep their employees paid and doors open. To make matters worse, this week one of their employees reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the already small crew to quarantine. In just four days, the restaurant has raised more than half of its $10,000 goal.

