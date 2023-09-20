ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The owner of an Albuquerque food truck is temporarily not able to work after having emergency heart surgery. On September 9th, Mike Mondragon the owner of Mighty Mike’s Meats Smoked BBQ Food Truck was rushed to the emergency room.

“Turns out I was having a heart attack. I was 99% blocked and all of my arteries in the upper region,” said Mondragon. While he recovers, he will be unable to work at his food truck. To help ease that burden some of his friends from the New Mexico restaurant industry are stepping up.

“Open heart surgery can’t be cheap so out goal is to cover medical bills however high they get, however crazy they get we’re trying to take, we’re trying to at least take one part of this struggle out of the situation,” said Israel Rivera, The Shop Breakfast and Lunch Owner. Rivera along with Happy Accidents Co-owner Kate Gerwin will be hosting a fundraiser this Thursday at Happy Accidents in Nob Hill. There will be a silent auction and they will offer a special cocktail. All of the proceeds made off the cocktail will go directly to Mike.

Although Mondragon didn’t ask for the help, he said its shown him the true meaning of community. A GoFundMe page has also been created to help Mondragon with his medical bills.