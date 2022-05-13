ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is restarting the Neighborhood Park Activation program. The program, which was launched in 2020, supports events and activities at city parks.
Story continues below
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 12 de Mayo 2022
- New Mexico: New Mexico breweries win awards for design creativity on their cans
- KRQE Investigates: Chance check-up catches New Mexico officer with suspended license
- Albuquerque: First grocery store coming to Mesa Del Sol community
- Crime: Video: BCSO crash into man who lead them on chase, toddler not buckled in
Applicants are asked to describe their proposed event or program and what resources they would need. People can get equipment like tables, tents, chairs, sports equipment, and even movie screens. Applicants may also request a sponsor for the event. For more information, visit the City of Albuquerque’s website.