Albuquerque residents voice criticisms of new MVD kiosks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – MVD is receiving criticism for new self-service kiosks. The kiosks were set up at two Albuquerque Albertsons stores last week.

The goal is to make it easier for people to renew and complete vehicle registrations. However, according to the Albuquerque Journal, there are already issues.

Some people point out that MVD is charging extra fees. There is a $3.95 plus a 2% credit card fee. MVD however, is helping by offering a discount.

People are also not happy with where the kiosks are placed. The MVD says it’s only a pilot program and will expand to more if they prove successful.

