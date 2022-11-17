ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque residents are being encouraged to shop locally this holiday season. City officials even hosted an event Thursday to highlight what the area has to offer.

“Shop and Stroll” events will be hosted alongside small businesses throughout the city this holiday season. The goal is to keep as much money as possible in the local economy by supporting more than 40,000 small businesses in the city.

“We want to encourage everyone out there to make sure and check out all the local options when it comes to food, shopping, and drinking in our city. We’ve also come a long way. We have so many more local options than we used to,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

To further encourage shoppers, parking on city meters along Central from 8th to Carlisle and in Old Town will be free starting November 25 through the new year.