ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of Albuquerque’s busiest roadways, known for speeding, now has the technology the city is using to slow drivers down. The 20th and final speed camera in Albuquerque is officially live on Paseo Del Norte.

People who live along Paseo said the speeding is out of control. Nearly a week after the camera went live, residents said they’re hoping the new technology will finally slow drivers down.

“It’s disconcerting…There needs to be more enforcement to get the speeders,” says Manish Chanda, a Paseo Del Norte resident.

After the camera was installed, some residents explained they’ve already noticed the difference but more needs to be done to deter people from driving fast at night.

“It gets worse after midnight. That’s when you can hear like the roar of the engines going up and down constantly, it goes on from about midnight to about 3 a.m.,” commented Manish Chanda, a Paseo Del Norte resident.

“What I notice in the evening the motorcycles really revving and you can tell that they’re going very fast,” Connie Clark, says Connie Clark, Paseo Del Norte resident.

The camera on Paseo was the last one needed to complete the city’s “Automated Speed Enforcement Network.” The cameras issue citations to speeders, giving a $100 fine every time they’re caught going over 10 miles-per-hour the speed limit.

Carlos Sandoval says in just the last six years, he’s had two cars crash into his home along Paseo after they were speeding.

“I’m very happy that they’re putting in these cameras, especially for our kids. You know they play basketball outside and that’s paramount, we need some safety up here,” says Carlos Sandoval, a Paseo Del Norte resident.

The city said it used a “data-driven approach” to determine where to put all 20 cameras, focusing on areas with the highest history of speeding. The network of cameras is also a part of the city’s Vision Zero Project. It started in 2019 to improve safety on the city’s roads.

Residents say they think the camera’s are a step in the right direction but would like to see even more.

“I think we need some more police presence up here, we pay plenty of taxes up here, I think we deserve it,” says Sandoval.