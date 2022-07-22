ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you live in the city of Albuquerque, you may soon have a better, cheaper option for your internet service. “This is really big news for the City of Albuquerque. This means that every resident in business within the city will have access to affordable high-quality internet,” says Catherine Nicolaou, Broadband Program Manager.

The City of Albuquerque has made a deal with the internet company, Vexus Fiber. The Texas-based company is expanding into Albuquerque. Residents welcome the change. “I’m all about choices. So especially if they can provide it cheaper or better. I’m open to both of those options, if not both,” says local resident Erik Strobert.

Mallory Waggoner has lived in Albuquerque all her life and says “I’ve never even been able to really venture out and try to find a different internet service provider. Whereas like my brother, who lives in Austin has an abundance of choices.”

Vexus says its fiber internet will give users greater bandwidth which allows information to move at higher speeds.

Vexus’s CEO Jim Gleason says the goal is to provide better quality internet at lower cost. “There are parts of the city that have either no broadband service or have very low-quality broadband, our fiber network is gonna go everywhere throughout the city, meaning that it doesn’t matter what neighborhood you’re in,” says Gleason.

Vexus Fiber also says some customers could be eligible for a thirty-dollar per month subsidy or even free internet.