Albuquerque residents enjoy snowy Thanksgiving

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- People across the metro couldn’t’ wait to get out in the snow Thursday. KRQE News 13 caught up with a huge crowd taking it all in before it melts always.

Thursday, residents flocked to Taylor Ranch Library park, sleds in hand, creating special holiday memories by taking advantage of the several inches of snow that fell across the metro overnight. “I think we were expecting a cold thanksgiving but nothing full of snow,” says Nathan Romero.

Visitors from Florida, say their Thanksgiving trip turned into an unexpected snowy adventure.

“We were 80 degrees and now we’re coming into 30 degrees with 6, 7 inches of snow. We were able to go sledding and come see everybody play in the snow” said Romero.

Locals say the snow was a welcome surprise they know doesn’t happen often.

“It hasn’t snowed like this in Albuquerque in about five years maybe a little bit more we hope it don’t stop keep it coming we love this New Mexico weather right here,” says Earnest Madrid.

People used their time outside to work up an appetite.

“We’re going to go home right now and have a beautiful Thanksgiving dinner warm coffee some hot cocoa family gathering right here,”said Madrid.