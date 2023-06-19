ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents of Albuquerque’s International District are still looking for solutions after the Walmart near Central and San Mateo closed its doors in March. During a meeting Saturday evening, residents asked the city to use the vacant building for another grocery store and pharmacy.

Residents in the area say this is something they desperately need. Several meetings will be held throughout the summer, with the next meeting being held Saturday, July 15. While the city is looking to purchase the property, they don’t have enough money yet to buy it. Walmart has said if the property does not sell, they are willing to negotiate.