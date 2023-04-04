ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s tax time, but what happens if you have a tricky question? This Saturday, April 8, you can get walk-in help from Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employees.

The IRS will not prepare your taxes for you. But, they will help answer questions or resolve tax problems. Those services usually require an appointment. But Saturday, locals can get help without an appointment.

Help will be available from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 6200 Jefferson St. NE. If you can’t make it within that window, the IRS offers help via appointment as well. To make an appointment, you can find a Taxpayer Assistance Center office online.