Albuquerque residents can dispose of household hazardous waste during free collection event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Do you have any hazardous waste around your home that you desperately need to get rid of? Residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are encouraged to bring their household hazardous waste to the upcoming free waste collection event at Balloon Fiesta Park.

The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event will take place on November 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where residents will be able to drop off hazardous items including items that are flammable, corrosive, or poisonous to humans or animals.

Items that will be accepted

Paint

Automotive Oil

Antifreeze

Gasoline

Cleaning Supplies

Finishes & Stains

Aerosols

Pesticides/Herbicides

Poisons

Corrosives/Photo graphics

Batteries of all types

Fertilizers

Pool Chemicals

Fluorescent Light Bulbs

Mercury

Items that will not be accepted

Cylinders

Fire Extinguishers

Appliances (Stoves, Refrigerators, etc.)

Metals

Paper

Needles/Medical Waste

Medications

Computers

Televisions/Stereos/Electronics

Asbestos

Ammunition/Gunpowder/Explosives

Radioactive Materials (including smoke detectors)

For additional information on the Solid Waste Department, visit cabq.gov/solidwaste.