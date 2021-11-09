Albuquerque residents can dispose of household hazardous waste during free collection event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Do you have any hazardous waste around your home that you desperately need to get rid of? Residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are encouraged to bring their household hazardous waste to the upcoming free waste collection event at Balloon Fiesta Park.
The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event will take place on November 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. where residents will be able to drop off hazardous items including items that are flammable, corrosive, or poisonous to humans or animals.
Items that will be accepted
- Paint
- Automotive Oil
- Antifreeze
- Gasoline
- Cleaning Supplies
- Finishes & Stains
- Aerosols
- Pesticides/Herbicides
- Poisons
- Corrosives/Photo graphics
- Batteries of all types
- Fertilizers
- Pool Chemicals
- Fluorescent Light Bulbs
- Mercury
Items that will not be accepted
- Cylinders
- Fire Extinguishers
- Appliances (Stoves, Refrigerators, etc.)
- Metals
- Paper
- Needles/Medical Waste
- Medications
- Computers
- Televisions/Stereos/Electronics
- Asbestos
- Ammunition/Gunpowder/Explosives
- Radioactive Materials (including smoke detectors)
For additional information on the Solid Waste Department, visit cabq.gov/solidwaste.