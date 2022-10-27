ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are encouraged to bring Household Hazardous Waste to the Collection Event they are hosting next Saturday.

Items to bring:

cleaning supplies

gasoline

paint

automotive oil

finishers

stain removers

Pesticides/Herbicides

poison

Antifreeze

Mercury

Pool Chemicals

Do not bring:

Fire extinguishers

Appliances (Stoves, Refrigerators, etc.)

Metals

Paper

cylinders

computers

medications/needles

any medical waste

Asbestos

TV/ electronics

gun powder

Radioactive Materials (including smoke detectors)

Last year alone they collected 48,000 pounds of household hazardous waste. It’s a drive-thru event, people don’t need to get out they just need to open their trunk or door and the volunteers will take the items. From there Advance Chemical transport takes it and will dispose of each item properly.

The event will take place at Balloon Fiesta Park, 5000 Balloon Fiesta Parkway NW Albuquerque, NM 87113. Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. -9 p.m. For more information and for a bigger list of which items to bring head over to their website.