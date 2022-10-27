ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County are encouraged to bring Household Hazardous Waste to the Collection Event they are hosting next Saturday.
Items to bring:
- cleaning supplies
- gasoline
- paint
- automotive oil
- finishers
- stain removers
- Pesticides/Herbicides
- poison
- Antifreeze
- Mercury
- Pool Chemicals
Do not bring:
- Fire extinguishers
- Appliances (Stoves, Refrigerators, etc.)
- Metals
- Paper
- cylinders
- computers
- medications/needles
- any medical waste
- Asbestos
- TV/ electronics
- gun powder
- Radioactive Materials (including smoke detectors)
Last year alone they collected 48,000 pounds of household hazardous waste. It’s a drive-thru event, people don’t need to get out they just need to open their trunk or door and the volunteers will take the items. From there Advance Chemical transport takes it and will dispose of each item properly.
The event will take place at Balloon Fiesta Park, 5000 Balloon Fiesta Parkway NW Albuquerque, NM 87113. Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. -9 p.m. For more information and for a bigger list of which items to bring head over to their website.