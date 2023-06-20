ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locals who need help covering the cost of internet can apply for federal assistance. Those who qualify can get up to $30 per month off their internet bill.

The discounts are part of a nationwide program overseen by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). To apply, go to this link.

To qualify, you need to have a relatively low income. For example, in a household of three people, you would need to make $49,720 or less per year. A detailed table of qualifying incomes based on household size can be found here.

People who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, or other federal assistance programs can also qualify. And there are internet discounts for tribal members as well.

Some people may also qualify for a rebate towards the purchase of certain computers. More info about the program in Albuquerque can be found on the city’s dedicated website for affordable internet resources.