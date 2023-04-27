ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After complaints about parking meters and issues with meter readability, the City of Albuquerque has installed new meters Downtown and in Nob Hill.

“This is a big upgrade for the parking division,” Maria Griego, the city’s parking division manager, said in a press release. “We look forward to providing locals and visitors with a more efficient experience when they park Downtown or in Nob Hill.”

Last year, KRQE News 13 reported on issues with Nob Hill parking meters. Now, the city hopes the new meters make life easier for locals and visitors alike.

“These new meters provide a lot of new functions and bring the parking division up to date,” Jennifer Turner, the deputy director of municipal development, said in a press release. “We are always looking for ways to improve experiences for folks in our city.”

The new meters should be able to process transactions faster and should be more readable, the city says. They also add new features to some parking spaces, such as mobile pay.