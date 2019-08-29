Albuquerque repeat offender sentenced in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque man in and out of jail for wreaking havoc across the metro is heading back to prison.

Melaquias Romero was sent to jail in 2018 after ramming police cars at a gas station. Just weeks before, he broke into a car, stealing a 6-year-old service dog named Aiden.

Romero took a plea deal on the 21 charges he faced, taking his maximum sentence down to six years. On Thursday, Aiden’s owner asked Judge Cristina Jaramillo to give Romero the full sentence, saying his actions prove he has no regard for anyone but himself.

Judge Jaramillo agreed and sentenced Romero to six years behind bars. Mental health issues have resulted in Romero getting out of jail early in the past.